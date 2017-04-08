The Real World: Trump Edition

A true story of a reality-show star, picked to live in the White House, while the whole world watched it play out on screens, tuning in to find out what happens when people stop being polite and start getting “real.” As we all watch, riveted, impatiently and anxiously anticipating the next dramatic bombshell, each more outrageous than the last, it becomes clearer every day to us citizen-viewers that politics in America has indeed become a reality show.