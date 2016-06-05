BUGS BUNNY FOR PRESIDENT !

21st Century social progress calls for new measures in politics. With the Republican party divided and dominated by Trump & Tea, there is little help from the Right. The Democrats are fiddling and fielding Clinton & Sanders with the promise of progress, perhaps. The System is so skewed by Citizens United and other factors, that there is faint hope of a leader beloved by all Americans to arise. This election season, the US needs someone strong, fair, wise and cool; someone with a proven record of strength against enemies, yet who is suave and intelligent to friends. Someone normal, someone animated; the bestest President ever!

Ladies and gentlemen: Bugs Bunny!

"What?" you say, "a cartoon for President? Please, I can think of a dozen jokes already." Well, we are really verging on virtual reality and a film actor was Prez, twice. In Japan, a man married an anime game character in 2009, so why not a cartoon? Nominating Mr. Bunny virtually makes sense.

Bug's authenticity is beyond Bernie's, his world travels put Hillary's to shame, and he single-handedly defeated The Axis in World War 2, unknown to Republicans. Bugs is respected and loved by billions of people and is absolutely electable. Tellingly, all his fame and wealth does not inflate Bugs' ego. Unlike rich candidates like Trump, Bugs has a house, but also lives a very simple lifestyle in a hole in the ground. He is quite unimpressed by poltroons, maroons or nin-cow-poops of any stripe. Also unlike Trump or Cruz, he's almost always friendly. Despite his age (he's 75), he retains the vigour and appearance of his youth. Doctors attribute this to his diet of only carrots. Psychologists are just toys to Bugs, with universal agreement on his sanity. There is no question of his physical or mental ability to hold office. Here are several good reasons his experience is like no other Presidential candidate's.

MEDIA STAR

Since his birth in 1940, Bugs appeared in just about every medium you can think of: feature films, TV shows, music records, comics, video games, theme park rides and commercials. No cartoon character has appeared in more films, including Mickey Mouse, and Bugs is in the Top Ten of most-portrayed film personalities in the world. He has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He is on a US postage stamp. Needless to say he was always very good for Warner Brothers (and the Warner sister, Dot). Everyone everywhere knows who Bugs Bunny is, and loves him.

MILITARY HERO

Bugs faced many challenges in his long lifetime. He overcame each one with a sassy wit that seldom flagged. But don't let this wise wascally wabbit face fool you. Underneath his soft pelt, below the "merchandise", lies a heart of steel. Once absolutely pushed he’s one hot, cross bunny: of course you realize, this means WAR! Bugs Bunny is the modest victor over the Axis Powers of World War 2. Right after boot camp, almost alone, he fought and won major sea, land and air battles across the world: from Germany to Pacific islands to Korea. He has Middle East combat experience. Thanks to the magic of film, Bugs even fought Hessians in the War of Independence. His services to America are beyond valour; his loyalty beyond question.

DIPLOMAT

Widely travelled, Bugs understands the people of our planet, and other planets too. Bugs is an unofficial American ambassador, welcomed in all countries. His international influence heavily assisted the export of Western culture and values. Indeed, Bugs is partly credited with the fall of Communism and our current non-invasion treaty with the Martians. President Bunny is able to bring peace to all worlds!

GAY RIGHTS ACTIVIST

Although Bugs is a public hare, he relates to and polls very well with the gay and transgender vote. Bugs can sometimes be a flaming cross-dresser: wig, make-up and all. He is known to give a lip smacking kiss to a complete stranger. Bugs went femme as an operatic Brunhilda and various soft-voiced Southern belles in his time. He was a pioneer transvestite in publicly acceptable ways.

But it's all just pretend-play, really folks. He is not in the hutch about anything! Bugs is not gay, but he does have a girlfriend named L-o-l-a Lola, so it is anybody's guess and nobody’s business, OK Doc?

GUN ENTHUSIAST

He is not an NRA member, but Bugs is still very popular with the ammo crowd. Bugs has used Acme dynamite, semi automatic rifles, pistols and black powder cannon of various calibres and vintages. He is an accomplished marksman and explosives expert. Being vegetarian he seldom hunts, and has the unique experience of often being hunted: an alien concept to gun owners. These qualities oddly appeal to both pro-gun and anti-hunting voters. Bugs was shot at many times but guts and guile, courage and carrots always got him through. Assassination attempts only show him to be cool under pressure!

ECOLOGIST

He's lived in cities, on islands, the desert and more. He shares a house. Most of all, he loves his home sweet hole in the ground in the forest, with an "up" elevator. He defends his home against dams and freeways. Bugs saved our planet from demolition once and he is an environmental champion, being a rabbit and all.

JOB CREATOR

Bugs is personally responsible for a sizable chunk of Warner Brothers' annual revenue. Adding in worldwide licensing rights means that Bugs indirectly employs several hundred thousand people. And Bugs is consistently in the black, so he understands international finance and personal deal-making, but could care less about it. He is no friend to bankers or plantation owners. Though wealthy, Bugs has no wallet. His everyman style is relatable to rich and poor alike, a great thing to have in any President.

RELIGIOUSLY NEUTRAL

Bugs is no saint by anyone's rules, and is even devilish at times. So why he is favourable with church goers is a political mystery to observers. Folks from every faith and creed respect Bugs even though he's not religious, at least not publicly. Perhaps it's Bugs’ dealings with the Occult as the original Ghostbuster: he's outsmarted genies, ghosts, witches and vampires, even ogres! Bugs could easily sweep more than 65% of the religious vote just by being on the ballot, according to a recent LePew study.

MUSICIAN

Forget other Presidents playing a sax on TV or upright piano in the White House. Big deal. Mr. Bunny has led live symphonic orchestras, at the Lincoln Center, on Broadway and the Hollywood Bowl, to name a few. Many compare his conducting skills to the great Leopold.

His operatic qualities are stellar, appearing in operas ranging from Wagner to Rossini. His renown as a concert pianist is peerless. Yet Bugs’ can also be down home with other square dancin’ fiddle, harp, and banjo players too. Few musicians in modern times are as versatile or as highly regarded as Bugs.

SPORTSMAN

Bugs is an accomplished athlete in many different sports, most famously basketball. He loves pitching baseballs, once throwing a ball right around the world! Bugs has tried wrestling, striking in soccer, playing the gridiron, ice skating and surfing: not always successfully but he tries hard. He is a team player with a game face and is in it for fun and to win! Now that’s a sportsman we can all admire!

Yosemite Sam and Bugs vied for Mayor out West in 1950, and their dirty tricks let a literal dark horse win. Bugs went apolitical after that, but he has election experience. If you really must label him, he would likely be Libertarian. In 2004, Daffy Duck ran for President. He wanted a 12 month rabbit season, and an end to duck season. When he learned the President makes no laws, he got elected to Congress instead, but his law died. Bugs foiled him with the Constitution. Daffy may be popular, but he is no Bugs Bunny, the next President of the U.S.A! Let’s make the Duck the Veep with some other Warner characters that could be part of a Bugs Bunny presidency.

Bugs Bunny POTUS

Daffy Duck VPOTUS

Tasmanian Devil Speaker of the House

Elmer Fudd Sec. of the Treasury

Foghorn Leghorn Sec. of Education

Porky Pig Sec. of State

Roadrunner Sec. of Transportation

Yosemite Sam Sec. of Defence

Witch Hazel Sec. Housing & Urban Development

Goofy Gophers Secs. of Agriculture

Ralph Wolf and Deputy Sec. and

Sam Sheepdog Sec. of the Interior

Rocky and Mugsy Co-Chairs, Federal Reserve

Speedy Gonzales Ambassador to Mexico

Pepe LePew Ambassador to France

Miss Prissy Ambassador to the Court of St. James

Granny Ambassador to Russia

Wile E. Coyote Director of DARPA

Marvin the Martian Administrator of NASA

Claude Cat Director, National Institute for Mental Health

Tweety Director, Felix Domesticus Observatory

Sylvester Chairman, National Succotash Council