MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN AND AGAIN

A rich old man, in a red hat, says "we want our country back".

Says, "we don't want huddled masses". Says, "we can't stand Muslim asses"

Says, "we will construct a Wall". Says, "we will make ISIS fall"

Says, "I'm just an entertainer". Says things that just get insaner.

Most just cringe at things he says, you'd never hear from any Prez

I disagree with that fat turd, and I distrust his every word

He thinks the USA is broken, he will fix it all bespoken

America's not on the ropes, she's just forgotten dreams and hopes

So what's it really going to take, to renovate a nation great?

Electrify and get off oil. Conserve water, land and soil

Build a city on the Moon. Clean up toxic waste and soon

Please, won't you find a way somehow, to do something about these now:

Race and guns and women's rights, immigration, defence might

Cleaner votes, health care for any, whether rich or not a penny

Kinder cops and decent wages: be the Nation of the Ages!

America's already great, and in her folk resides her fate.

Home of the brave? Then have no fear. The future that you make is near.

Land of the free? Then have no hate. Accept, and trust will liberate.