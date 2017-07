A 49-year-old Michigan woman was found guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday on the basis of witness testimony about the moment she killed her husband.

According to the BBC, that witness was an African Grey parrot named Bud, whose repetitive mimicry of his owner Martin Duram’s dying words helped a jury convict Duram’s wife Glenna of his 2015 murder.

“Don’t shoot!” the bird cried in eerie imitation of Martin Durum’s desperate plea for his life. “Don’t f*cking shoot!”